10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the first three ionization equation for Br and determine the process with the least energy
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IE1: Br + e- → Br-
IE2: Br+ + e- → Br2-
IE3: Br2+ + e- → Br3-
The first ionization energy has the least energy because a core electron is removed.
B
IE1: Br + e- → Br-
IE2: Br+ + e- → Br2-
IE3: Br2+ + e- → Br3-
The first ionization energy has the least energy because it is the closest to the nucleus of the atom.
C
IE1: Br → Br- + e-
IE2: Br+ → Br2- + e-
IE3: Br2+ → Br3- + e-
The third ionization energy has the least energy because a core electron is removed.
D
IE1: Br → Br+ + e-
IE2: Br+ → Br2+ + e-
IE3: Br2+ → Br3+ + e-
The first ionization energy has the least energy because it is farthest from the nuclues of the atom.
