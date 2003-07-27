1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical measurement termed "svift" (1 svift = 14 m3/min) is used to measure water currents. If a freshwater river has a flow of 9.8 svift, how long does it take a megaliter of freshwater (ML; 1 ML = 1×106 L) to pass a specific point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.8 min
B
1.4 min
C
7.3 min
D
0.14 min