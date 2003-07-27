1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical measurement termed "svift" (1 svift = 14 m3/min) is used to measure water currents. If a freshwater river (density = 1.008 g/mL) has a flow of 9.8 svift, what mass of freshwater flows past a given point in 18 hours?
A hypothetical measurement termed "svift" (1 svift = 14 m3/min) is used to measure water currents. If a freshwater river (density = 1.008 g/mL) has a flow of 9.8 svift, what mass of freshwater flows past a given point in 18 hours?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.49×1011 g
B
6.70×10−11 g
C
1.49×10−11 g
D
6.70×1011 g