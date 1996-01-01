2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
Atomic Mass
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbon has two stable isotopes 12C and 13C with atomic masses of 12.000 amu and 13.003 amu, respectively.
Identify which isotope has a higher abundance if the atomic mass of carbon is 12.011 amu.
a. 12C
b. 13C
c. cannot be determined
d. they have the same abundance
