2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
One isotope of an element has a mass of 68.9256 amu with a percent abundance of 60.11% while the other isotope has a mass of 70.9247 amu. Identify the element and its atomic mass.
A
72.13 amu, Germanium (Ge)
B
69.72 amu, Gallium (Ga)
C
65.39 amu, Zinc (Zn)
D
74.92 amu, Arsenic (As)