In the periodic table, Silicon has an atomic mass listed as 28.08550 and not 28.00000. Choose the statement that explains why atomic masses in the periodic table are not integral numbers.
Samples are contaminated when masses are measured
Atoms significantly change their masses due to gaining and losing electrons easily
Masses are not exact.
Exact measurements for small quantities are technically impossible.
The weighted average of the isotopes is displayed as atomic mass.