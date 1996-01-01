13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron populations of the bands of MO energy levels for four distinct materials are illustrated in the graphs below:
As the temperature increases, indicate whether the conductivity of each material increases or decreases.
The electron populations of the bands of MO energy levels for four distinct materials are illustrated in the graphs below:
As the temperature increases, indicate whether the conductivity of each material increases or decreases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) increases
(ii) no change
(iii) no change
(iv) decreases
(ii) no change
(iii) no change
(iv) decreases
B
(i) decreases
(ii) no change
(iii) no change
(iv) increases
(ii) no change
(iii) no change
(iv) increases
C
(i) no change
(ii) increases
(iii) increases
(iv) decreases
(ii) increases
(iii) increases
(iv) decreases
D
(i) decreases
(ii) increases
(iii) increases
(iv) no change
(ii) increases
(iii) increases
(iv) no change