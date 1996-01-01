13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron populations of the bands of MO energy levels for an element is illustrated in the graph below:
Determine the band gap, conduction band, and valence band.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) conduction band, (ii) band gap, (iii) valence band
B
(i) valence band, (ii) conduction gap, (iii) band gap
C
(i) band gap, (ii) valence gap, (iii) conduction band
D
(i) valence band, (ii) band gap, (iii) conduction band