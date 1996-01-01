13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lanthanum calcium manganate (La0.7Ca0.3MnO3) is a magnetic semiconductor that exhibits colossal magnetoresistance, meaning its electrical resistance changes dramatically in the presence of an applied magnetic field. How many d electrons are there on each La3+ ion in this material? The 4d orbital is lower in energy than the 6s orbital.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8
B
9
C
10
D
7