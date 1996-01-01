7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A high-pressure vessel contains 214 L of N2 gas with a pressure of 17,800 kPa at 21 °C. If it was transferred to a 67 L vessel at 22 °C, what would be the pressure of the gas?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.0x104 kPa
B
5.6x103 kPa
C
1.24 kPa
D
5.7x104 kPa