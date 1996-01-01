6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the electrolysis of an aqueous solution of Pb(IO3)2, what are the half-reaction equations that occur at the anode and cathode?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anode: 2 H2O(l) → O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e–
Cathode: 2 H2O(l) + 2 e– → H2(g) + 2 OH–(aq)
B
Anode: 2 H2O(l) → O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e–
Cathode: Pb2+(aq) + 2 e– → Pb(s)
C
Anode: 2 H2O(l) → O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e–
Cathode: IO3–(aq) + 6 H+(aq) + 5 e– → 1/2 I2(aq) + 3 H2O(l)
D
Anode: Pb(s) → Pb2+(aq) + 2 e–
Cathode: 2 H2O(l) + 2 e– → H2(g) + 2 OH–(aq)
