6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
The MBr3 is a metal bromide salt. What is the molar mass of the metal if 2.56 g of the metal is deposited when MBr3 undergoes electrolysis for 18.4 minutes with a 3.29 A current?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.56 g/mol
B
204 g/mol
C
136 g/mol
D
68.0 g/mol