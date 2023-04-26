21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
How much energy is created per gram of Np-237 from the neutron-induced fission of Np-237 (atomic mass = 237.0482) that produces Ba-140 (atomic mass = 139.910605) and Rb-95 (atomic mass = 94.929303)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.08x1014 J
B
1.20x10-3 J
C
2.39x10-5 J
D
7.23x1023 J