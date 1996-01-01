(a) Predict the temperature at which the change in free energy for the conversion of Fe(s) to Fe(g) is zero. (b) The experimental melting point and boiling point of Fe are 1538°C and 2861°C, respectively. Which of the experimental values is closer to the values that you predicted?

ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)

Fe(s) 0 27.15

Fe(g) 415.5 180.5