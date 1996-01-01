19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
(a) Predict the temperature at which the change in free energy for the conversion of Fe(s) to Fe(g) is zero. (b) The experimental melting point and boiling point of Fe are 1538°C and 2861°C, respectively. Which of the experimental values is closer to the values that you predicted?
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
Fe(s) 0 27.15
Fe(g) 415.5 180.5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Tsub = 1680°C; (b) The experimental melting point is closer to the predicted sublimation point.
B
(a) Tsub = 1455°C; (b) The experimental melting point is closer to the predicted sublimation point.
C
(a) Tsub = 2710°C; (b) The experimental boiling point is closer to the predicted sublimation point.
D
(a) Tsub = 2436°C; (b) The experimental boiling point is closer to the predicted sublimation point.