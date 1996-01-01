19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetic acid (CH3COOH) can be prepared by methanol carbonylation wherein methanol and carbon monoxide react:
CH3OH(g) + CO(g) → CH3COOH(l)
Calculate ΔH° and ΔS°. As the temperature increases, will ΔG for the reaction increase, decrease, or remain unchanged?
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
CH3OH –201.2 237.6
CO(g) –110.5 197.9
CH3COOH(l) –487.0 159.8
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH° = –175.3 kJ; ΔS° = +0.2757 kJ/K. Therefore, ΔG° decreases as temperature increases.
B
ΔH° = –175.3 kJ; ΔS° = +0.2757 kJ/K. Therefore, ΔG° increases as temperature increases.
C
ΔH° = +175.3 kJ; ΔS° = +0.2757 kJ/K. Therefore, ΔG° decreases as temperature increases.
D
ΔH° = –175.3 kJ; ΔS° = –0.2757 kJ/K. Therefore, ΔG° increases as temperature increases.
E
ΔH° = +175.3 kJ; ΔS° = –0.2757 kJ/K. Therefore, ΔG° remains unchanged as temperature increases.