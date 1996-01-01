The conversion of a natural gas such as ethane to butane can simply be written as:

2 C 2 H 6 (g) → C 4 H 10 (g) + H 2 (g)

In industrial processes, these reactions are done in the presence of oxygen:

2 C 2 H 6 (g) +1/2 O 2 (g) → C 4 H 10 (g) + H 2 O (g)

Based on the given values, will the enthalpy term (ΔH) or the entropy term (−TΔS) have a greater effect on the difference in ΔG°?