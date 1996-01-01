19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
The conversion of a natural gas such as ethane to butane can simply be written as:
2 C2H6 (g) → C4H10 (g) + H2 (g)
In industrial processes, these reactions are done in the presence of oxygen:
2 C2H6 (g) +1/2 O2 (g) → C4H10 (g) + H2O (g)
Based on the given values, will the enthalpy term (ΔH) or the entropy term (−TΔS) have a greater effect on the difference in ΔG°?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The enthalpy term (ΔH) will have a greater effect
B
The entropy term (−TΔS) will have a greater effect
C
The enthalpy term (ΔH) and entropy term (−TΔS) will have an equal effect