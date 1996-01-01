At 27.0 °C, the aqueous reaction between CH 3 OH and HBr is as follows: CH 3 OH(aq) + HBr(aq) → CH 3 Br(aq) + H 2 O(l). What is the rate constant for the reverse reaction (k r ) if the rate constant for the forward reaction (k f ) and equilibrium constant (K c ) at 27.0 °C are, respectively, 1.67×10—4 M—1•s—1 and 1.20×102?