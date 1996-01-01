16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 27.0 °C, the aqueous reaction between CH3OH and HBr is as follows: CH3OH(aq) + HBr(aq) → CH3Br(aq) + H2O(l). What is the rate constant for the reverse reaction (kr) if the rate constant for the forward reaction (kf) and equilibrium constant (Kc) at 27.0 °C are, respectively, 1.67×10—4 M—1•s—1 and 1.20×102?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.00×10−2 M−1•s−1
B
1.39×10−6 M−1•s−1
C
1.39×106 M−1•s−1
D
2.00×102 M−1•s−1