7. Gases
Partial Pressure
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flask is charged with a sample of CH3OCH3(g) at a pressure of 0.06 atm. The absolute temperature is tripled, allowing CH3OCH3(g) to completely decompose to CH4(g), H2(g), and CO(g). Determine the total pressure in the flask. Assume the volume remains constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.36 atm
B
0.18 atm
C
0.54 atm
D
0.72 atm