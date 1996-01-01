7. Gases
Partial Pressure
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two flasks are connected via a stopcock: a 250 mL flask containing Xe at 708 torr and a 450 mL flask containing Ne at 822 torr. The stopcock is opened, and the gases are allowed to mix. Calculate the partial pressure of Ne.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
634 torr
B
528 torr
C
819 torr
D
725 torr