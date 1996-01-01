15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the hypothetical reaction between two substances J and K:
J + K → L + M
The initial rate for the reaction for several concentrations of J and K were measured.
Based on the data, what is the rate of the reaction when the initial concentrations of the reactants are 0.019 M J and 0.023 M K?
For the hypothetical reaction between two substances J and K:
J + K → L + M
The initial rate for the reaction for several concentrations of J and K were measured.
Based on the data, what is the rate of the reaction when the initial concentrations of the reactants are 0.019 M J and 0.023 M K?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.96 M/s
B
0.42 M/s
C
0.35 M/s
D
0.10 M/s