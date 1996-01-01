15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction SO2Cl2(g) → SO2(g) + Cl2(g) that is first order in SO2Cl2. The rate constant of the reaction at 593 K is 2.2×10–5 s–1. What is the rate law for the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rate = (2.2×10–5 s–1)[SO2Cl2][SO2]
B
rate = (2.2×10–5 s–1)[SO2Cl2]2
C
rate = 2.2×10–5 s–1
D
rate = (2.2×10–5 s–1)[SO2Cl2]