Which of the following correctly explains why boron carbide-reinforced alumina is stronger than pure alumina?

(i) Boron carbide whiskers can redirect cracks preventing them to develop cleanly in one direction.

(ii) Most of the chemical bonds are aligned opposite the tiny fiber-shaped boron-carbide particles (whiskers) hence giving fibers great strength along that direction.

(iii) Two sides of a crack can be broken further by boron carbide whiskers by forming bridges preventing further development of cracks.