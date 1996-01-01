13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the reason why boron/epoxy composites are used as a material for aerospace and military applications?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Boron/epoxy composites are used because of their high-strength and lightweight properties.
B
Boron/epoxy materials are used because of their large weight and high strength.
C
Boron/epoxy materials are used because of their cheap price but provide the same result as metallic materials.