11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonds
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Chemical Bonds
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
NaBH4 has covalent bonds that bind polyatomic anions together. It also has ionic bonds. Make a prediction on the polyatomic anion's identity based on variations in electronegativity.
NaBH4 has covalent bonds that bind polyatomic anions together. It also has ionic bonds. Make a prediction on the polyatomic anion's identity based on variations in electronegativity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BH
B
BH4-
C
NaH
D
NaH4-