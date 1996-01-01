Removing 2 electrons from Mg to form Mg2+ and adding 2 electrons to S to form S2- requires energy. However, MgS is still relatively stable compared to free elements. Identify the statement that best explains this phenomenon.

(i) MgS is stable at normal temperature

(ii) The enthalpy of formation of MgS is very high.

(iii) MgS has a higher molar mass than either Mg or S.

(iv) The processes described are not relevant to MgS because it does not exist.

(v) The lattice energy of MgS is large enough to overcome the energy needed for the ionization of the elements.