19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
151PRACTICE PROBLEM
In photosynthesis, assume that plants form sucrose (C12H22O11) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation and calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25°C. Is this reaction spontaneous?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH°rxn = –10091.9 kJ
ΔS°rxn = –897.16 J/K
ΔG°rxn = –9824.4 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous.
B
ΔH°rxn = –5639.7 kJ
ΔS°rxn = –512.96 J/K
ΔG°rxn = –5486.8 kJ
Therefore, the reaction is spontaneous.
C
ΔH°rxn = –10091.9 kJ
ΔS°rxn = –897.16 J/K
ΔG°rxn = +9824.4 kJ
Therefore, the reaction is nonspontaneous.
D
ΔH°rxn = +5639.7 kJ
ΔS°rxn = –512.96 J/K
ΔG°rxn = +5792.6 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous.