Use standard free energies of formation to calculate ΔG° at 25 °C for the following reaction:
S(g) + O2(g) → SO2(g)
How do the values of ΔG° calculated this way compare to those calculated from ΔH° and ΔS°? Which of the two methods could be used to determine how ΔG° varies with temperature?
ΔG° = +536.7 kJ; The method using standard free energies of formation gave a larger value for ΔG°. The method using ΔH° and ΔS° could be used to determine how ΔG° varies with temperature.
ΔG° = -536.7 kJ; Both methods produce the same result for ΔG°. The method using ΔH° and ΔS° could be used to determine how ΔG° varies with temperature.
ΔG° = -473.4 kJ; The method using ΔH° and ΔS° gave a larger value for ΔG°. The method using standard free energies of formation could be used to determine how ΔG° varies with temperature.
ΔG° = +473.4 kJ; Both methods produce the same result for ΔG°. The method using standard free energies of formation could be used to determine how ΔG° varies with temperature.