Glutamate is converted to glutamine as shown below:

glutamate + NH 3 → glutamine ΔG° = +14.2 kJ/mol

This reaction occurs in the presence of ATP :

ATP → ADP + P i ΔG° = –30.5 kJ/mol

glutamate + NH 3 + ATP → glutamine + ADP + P i ΔG° = –16.3 kJ/mol

How is this reaction an example of driving a nonspontaneous reaction?