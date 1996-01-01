19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Glutamate is converted to glutamine as shown below:
glutamate + NH3 → glutamine ΔG° = +14.2 kJ/mol
This reaction occurs in the presence of ATP :
ATP → ADP + Pi ΔG° = –30.5 kJ/mol
glutamate + NH3 + ATP → glutamine + ADP + Pi ΔG° = –16.3 kJ/mol
How is this reaction an example of driving a nonspontaneous reaction?
Glutamate is converted to glutamine as shown below:
glutamate + NH3 → glutamine ΔG° = +14.2 kJ/mol
This reaction occurs in the presence of ATP :
ATP → ADP + Pi ΔG° = –30.5 kJ/mol
glutamate + NH3 + ATP → glutamine + ADP + Pi ΔG° = –16.3 kJ/mol
How is this reaction an example of driving a nonspontaneous reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two nonspontaneous reactions are coupled in order to produce a product spontaneously.
B
Two spontaneous reactions are coupled in order to produce a product spontaneously.
C
A nonspontaneous reaction is coupled with a spontaneous reaction in order to produce a product spontaneously.
D
The given reaction is not an example of driving a nonspontaneous reaction.