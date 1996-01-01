A chemist was tasked to identify an unknown white crystalline compound.

Through analysis, it was identified that it could either be sodium carbonate (Na 2 CO 3 ) or sodium oxalate (Na 2 C 2 O 4 ).

Sodium carbonate is a commonly used ingredient in commercial water softeners so it is deemed to be relatively safe.

Sodium oxalate on the other hand is extremely toxic therefore it is very necessary to identify the compound.

Identify the compound given that the results show a 43% Na composition by mass.



