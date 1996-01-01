3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dime has a density of 8.91 g/cm3. How much nickel is contained in a dime that is 8.33% (by weight) of nickel? Recall that a dime has a diameter of 17.91 mm and a thickness of 1.35 mm.
