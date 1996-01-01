3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Molecular Formula
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An oxide of chlorine with a partial molecular formula of Cl2Ox is analyzed. If the result showed that the compound contains 38.76% chlorine by mass, determine the value of x.
An oxide of chlorine with a partial molecular formula of Cl2Ox is analyzed. If the result showed that the compound contains 38.76% chlorine by mass, determine the value of x.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 7; The molecular of the compound is Cl2O7.
B
x = 9; The molecular of the compound is Cl2O9.
C
x = 5; The molecular of the compound is Cl2O5.
D
x = 3; The molecular of the compound is Cl2O3.