3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Adam's catalyst, MO2, is used widely as a catalyst in organic synthesis reactions. Given that MO2 contains 14.1% oxygen by mass, determine the identity of M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M = Au (Gold)
B
M = Hg (Mercury)
C
M = Pd (Palladium)
D
M = Pt (Platinum)