Density
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flask was filled to the 30.00 mL mark with hexane. It was then determined that the mass of hexane in the flask is 19.818 g. For an experiment, 43.942 g of an unknown material was added to a beaker, which was then filled to the 50.00 mL mark with hexane. The combined mass of the unknown and hexane is 65.329 g. Determine the density of the unknown material.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.681 g/mL
B
2.493 g/mL
C
3.212 g/mL
D
4.679 g/mL