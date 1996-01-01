A flask was filled to the 30.00 mL mark with hexane. It was then determined that the mass of hexane in the flask is 19.818 g. For an experiment, 43.942 g of an unknown material was added to a beaker, which was then filled to the 50.00 mL mark with hexane. The combined mass of the unknown and hexane is 65.329 g. Determine the density of the unknown material.