2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
In mass spectrometry, the mass of a cation is taken as the mass of the atom from which the cation was formed even though the cation is missing electrons. Calculate what percent of the mass of a lithium-7 atom is represented by two electrons. Is this percentage significant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.1564 %; Yes
B
0.01564 %; No
C
0.2564 %; No
D
0.5641 %; Yes