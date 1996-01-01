2. Atoms & Elements
Atoms & Elements
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen has two stable isotopes: Nitrogen-14 and nitrogen-15. If a sample of nitrogen gas (N2) is analyzed using mass spectrometry, the following peaks (relative height in parenthesis) are obtained: m/z 28 (100 %); m/z 29 (0.731 %); m/z 30 (0.001 %). Using this data, calculate the abundance of each isotope.
A
14N = 97.333 %; 15N = 2.667 %
B
14N = 96.124 %; 15N = 3.876 %
C
14N = 99.636 %; 15N = 0.364 %
D
14N = 98.688 %; 15N = 1.312 %