2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The atomic weight of magnesium is 24.304 amu. The natural isotopes of magnesium are: 24Mg (23.985 amu), 25Mg (24.985 amu), and 26Mg (25.983 amu). If the natural abundance of 26Mg is 11.0%, calculate the natural abundance of the remaining isotopes.
The atomic weight of magnesium is 24.304 amu. The natural isotopes of magnesium are: 24Mg (23.985 amu), 25Mg (24.985 amu), and 26Mg (25.983 amu). If the natural abundance of 26Mg is 11.0%, calculate the natural abundance of the remaining isotopes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24Mg: 75.3%; 25Mg: 13.7%
B
24Mg: 79.1%; 25Mg: 9.9%
C
24Mg: 82.6%; 25Mg: 8.3%
D
24Mg: 86.8%; 25Mg: 5.1%