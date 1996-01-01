2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The atomic mass of cobalt (58.933 amu) is slightly higher than that of nickel (58.693 amu) despite cobalt having a lower atomic number. Identify the statement that explains why.
Co has more neutrons than Ni.
The isotopes of Ni are more stable than that of Co.
Co only has one isotope while Ni has multiple isotopes which affect its atomic mass greatly.