2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The natural isotopes of sulfur are listed below:
32S, 94.99%, 31.972 amu
33S, 0.75%, 32.971 amu
34S, 4.25%, 33.968 amu
36S, 0.01%, 35.967 amu
Calculate the atomic weight of sulfur.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
31.931 amu
B
33.529 amu
C
32.065 amu
D
34.744 amu