16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
The conversion of sulfur dioxide (SO2) to sulfur trioxide (SO3) is a reversible reaction:
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
Identify what will happen to the direction of equilibrium when each of the following changes is applied:
a) More SO3 is added to the reaction mixture.
b) O2 is removed from the reaction mixture.
c) More SO2 is added to the reaction mixture.
d) Neon gas is added to the reaction mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Shifts to right; Shifts to left; Shifts to right; Shifts to right
B
Shifts to left; Shifts to left; Shifts to left; Remains unchanged
C
Shifts to left; Shifts to left; Shifts to right; Remains unchanged
D
Shifts to left; Shifts to left; Shifts to right; Shifts to right