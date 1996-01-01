16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lead nitrate (Pb(NO3)2) can be decomposed thermally into lead oxide (PbO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and oxygen (O2):
2 Pb(NO3)2(s) ⇌ PbO + 4 NO2(g) + O2(g)
A higher yield of NO2 and O2 will be obtained, if the reaction were carried out in:
Lead nitrate (Pb(NO3)2) can be decomposed thermally into lead oxide (PbO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and oxygen (O2):
2 Pb(NO3)2(s) ⇌ PbO + 4 NO2(g) + O2(g)
A higher yield of NO2 and O2 will be obtained, if the reaction were carried out in:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A sealed container.
B
An open container.
C
None of the above.