9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ionization energy, abbreviated as Ei, is the amount of energy required to expel an electron from an atom. In the process known as photoelectron spectroscopy, an electron is ejected from an atom when light of wavelength l is directed at it, allowing for the measurement of this energy. After calculating the velocity of the ejected electron, v (Ek = mv2/2), and its kinetic energy, Ek, the conservation of energy principle is used to calculate Ei. In other words, Ei plus Ek equals the energy of the incident light. Considering that light with a wavelength of 53.70 nm causes electrons to move at a speed of 1.238×106 m/s, what is the ionization energy of germanium atoms in kilojoules per mole? The mass, m, of an electron is 9.109×10−31 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2229 kJ/mol
B
2650 kJ/mol
C
1809 kJ/mol
D
420.4 kJ/mol