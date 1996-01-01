The ionization energy, abbreviated as E i , is the amount of energy required to expel an electron from an atom. In the process known as photoelectron spectroscopy, an electron is ejected from an atom when light of wavelength l is directed at it, allowing for the measurement of this energy. After calculating the velocity of the ejected electron, v (E k = mv2/2), and its kinetic energy, E k , the conservation of energy principle is used to calculate E i . In other words, E i plus E k equals the energy of the incident light. Considering that light with a wavelength of 53.70 nm causes electrons to move at a speed of 1.238×106 m/s, what is the ionization energy of germanium atoms in kilojoules per mole? The mass, m, of an electron is 9.109×10−31 kg.