Which of the following can eject the most number of electrons from a metal sample if the work function of the metal sample is 360 kJ/mol?
A 385 nm wavelength of strong light
A 370 nm wavelength of weak light
A 370 nm wavelength of strong light
A 330 nm wavelength of weak light