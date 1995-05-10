9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If at least 3.94×10−18 J of energy is required to induce the photoelectric effect, what is the lowest light frequency required to eject an electron from a pure metal sample?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.95×1015 s−1
B
2.61×10−51 s−1
C
1.68×10−16 s−1
D
3.83×1050 s−1