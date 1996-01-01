2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine if the atomic mass unit is now defined as 1/4 of the mass of a 16O atom (atomic mass of 16O = 15.995 g/mol). Using this new definition, how many grams are equal to 1 amu?
Imagine if the atomic mass unit is now defined as 1/4 of the mass of a 16O atom (atomic mass of 16O = 15.995 g/mol). Using this new definition, how many grams are equal to 1 amu?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.661 × 10–24 g
B
9.628 × 10–24 g
C
1.892 × 10–25 g
D
4.150 × 10–25 g