The concentration-time data for the reaction of hypochlorite ion (ClO−) and bromide ion (Br−) are given in the table below. The products are hypobromite ion (BrO−) and chloride ion (Cl−).

The following mechanism is proposed for this reaction:

ClO−(aq) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH−(aq) Faster, reversible

HOCl(aq) + Br−(aq) → HOBr(aq) + Cl−(aq) Slow, rate-determining

HOBr(aq) + OH−(aq) → H 2 O(l) + BrO−(aq) Fast

Is the proposed mechanism consistent with the rate law? Express the rate constant in terms of the rate constants for the elementary steps in the proposed mechanism.