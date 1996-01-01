15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration-time data for the reaction of hypochlorite ion (ClO−) and bromide ion (Br−) are given in the table below. The products are hypobromite ion (BrO−) and chloride ion (Cl−).
The following mechanism is proposed for this reaction:
ClO−(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH−(aq) Faster, reversible
HOCl(aq) + Br−(aq) → HOBr(aq) + Cl−(aq) Slow, rate-determining
HOBr(aq) + OH−(aq) → H2O(l) + BrO−(aq) Fast
Is the proposed mechanism consistent with the rate law? Express the rate constant in terms of the rate constants for the elementary steps in the proposed mechanism.
The concentration-time data for the reaction of hypochlorite ion (ClO−) and bromide ion (Br−) are given in the table below. The products are hypobromite ion (BrO−) and chloride ion (Cl−).
The following mechanism is proposed for this reaction:
ClO−(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH−(aq) Faster, reversible
HOCl(aq) + Br−(aq) → HOBr(aq) + Cl−(aq) Slow, rate-determining
HOBr(aq) + OH−(aq) → H2O(l) + BrO−(aq) Fast
Is the proposed mechanism consistent with the rate law? Express the rate constant in terms of the rate constants for the elementary steps in the proposed mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the proposed mechanism is consistent with the rate law.
k = k1k2/k−1
k = k1k2/k−1
B
Yes, the proposed mechanism is consistent with the rate law.
k = k−1/k1k2
k = k−1/k1k2
C
Yes, the proposed mechanism is consistent with the rate law.
k = k1/k−1k2
k = k1/k−1k2
D
No, the proposed mechanism is not consistent with the rate law. Therefore, rate constants cannot be related.