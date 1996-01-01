7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe the relationship of the pressure of a gas to its temperature and volume.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pressure of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature and inversely proportional to its volume.
B
The pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its temperature and directly proportional to its volume.
C
The pressure of a gas is directly proportional to both its temperature and its volume.
D
The pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to both its temperature and its volume.