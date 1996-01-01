15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the hypothetical reaction,
A + B → C
the initial rate for the appearance of C was measured.
Based on the data, what is the average value of the rate constant for the appearance of C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2x10-3 M-1 s-1
B
2.1x104 M-2 s-1
C
8.2x102 M-1 s-1
D
3.4x104 M-2 s-1