15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: 2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 NOCl(g). The reaction is second order in NO and first order in Cl2. In a study conducted, the rate of disappearance of NO is 3.44×104 M/s when the concentrations of NO and Cl2 are 2.50 M and 2.00 M, respectively. Calculate the value of the rate constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.75×103 M–2 s–1
B
6.90×103 M–2 s–1
C
2.75×103 M–1 s–1
D
6.90×103 M–1 s–1