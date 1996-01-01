Consider the following reaction: 2 NO(g) + Cl 2 (g) → 2 NOCl(g). The reaction is second order in NO and first order in Cl 2 . In a study conducted, the rate of disappearance of NO is 3.44×104 M/s when the concentrations of NO and Cl 2 are 2.50 M and 2.00 M, respectively. Calculate the value of the rate constant.