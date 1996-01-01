15. Chemical Kinetics
Catalyst
15. Chemical Kinetics Catalyst
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The particle size of a heterogeneous catalyst is essential to its function. Which of the following is the most efficient heterogeneous catalyst?
The particle size of a heterogeneous catalyst is essential to its function. Which of the following is the most efficient heterogeneous catalyst?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a block of platinum metal
B
a fine powder of platinum metal
C
crumbs of platinum metal
D
a sheet of platinum metal