15. Chemical Kinetics
Catalyst
15. Chemical Kinetics Catalyst
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chymotrypsin catalyzes proteolysis or the hydrolytic breakdown of proteins. It can cleave peptide bonds at a rate of 100 molecules per second. Which components of this description correspond to the terms enzyme, substrate, and turnover number?
Chymotrypsin catalyzes proteolysis or the hydrolytic breakdown of proteins. It can cleave peptide bonds at a rate of 100 molecules per second. Which components of this description correspond to the terms enzyme, substrate, and turnover number?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Enzyme: Chymotrypsin
Substrate: Proteins
Turnover number: 100 molecules per second
Substrate: Proteins
Turnover number: 100 molecules per second
B
Enzyme: Proteolysis
Substrate: Peptide bonds
Turnover number: 100 molecules per second
Substrate: Peptide bonds
Turnover number: 100 molecules per second